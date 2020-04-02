WWE News - Another NXT Superstar gets kidnapped on the show

WWE NXT

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Kushida squared off with Joaquin Wilde. The two wrestled and delivered an entertaining back-and-forth match which culminated with Wilde tapping out to the armbreaker. Post-match, Kushida appreciated the valiant efforts from Joaquin and shook his hands.

This was followed by a backstage interview featuring Wilde, where something awkward happened with the 205 Live and NXT Superstar. His interview got interrupted by two masked men, who rushed into the scene with a car and went on to kidnap him from the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT

As of now, there is no information regarding the whereabouts of Joaquin Wilde. Whatever went down with him is very similar to the unfortunate incident that happened with Raul Mendoza, three weeks ago on NXT.

Mendoza, who lost to Kushida that day, was forcibly taken into a similar car by two masked men from the Performance Center's parking lot. Till date, there is no update on the situation and it seems, Wilde is their next victim. The incident has resulted in several inquiries regarding the identity of those masked men and how they are able to get past the WWE security.

Who is behind all these kidnappings and where are Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza? Do they have any more targets apart from those two? Hopefully, we will get an update on the scene very soon.