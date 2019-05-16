WWE News: Another RAW Superstar hints that he could be leaving the company

Another WWE Superstar is unhappy and could be on his way out soon

What's next?

Lio Rush has had a ton on backstage heat on him recently. Matters have come to a head and Rush has now removed all mention of WWE from his social media accounts.

In case you didn't know...

The tension between Lio Rush and WWE has been high in recent weeks and there has reportedly been a ton of backstage heat on him. This has reportedly been due to certain incidents that took place during WWE's tour of Europe. Rush also gave an interview to Fightful where he was highly critical of WWE and also claimed to be broke:

"My issue has never been with Bobby Lashley. Being with Bobby has helped the both of us out tremendously. It's given me speaking confidence I didn't know i had. I never was a promo guy on the indies. But being with Bobby made me a promo guy. My issue isn't with my on screen role. My issue is the fact that I haven't been on meet and greets with Bobby, haven't been getting paid for merchandise for us that has my catchphrases on them. [I] have been sent to live shows and TVs and forced to pay for my own rental for 5 days as well as hotel while not making enough money to do so. Walking around broke in the biggest sports entertainment industry that there is while having two kids and a wife to support."

The heart of the matter

According to recent report from Brad Shepard, Rush and WWE's talks are still at a standstill. Rush has now removed WWE from all his social media accounts and this could hint at Rush threatening to leave the company.

What's next?

It's unclear if Rush will return to the WWE at this point and there was some talk of him being sent to NXT before this latest development.