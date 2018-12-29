WWE News: Another Royal Rumble entrant revealed at RAW tapings (Spoiler)

More entrants for the Royal Rumble are being revealed

What's the story?

With the new year around the corner, WWE decided to tape the New Year's Eve episode of RAW last night in Detroit, Michigan. We'll avoid spoilers for the most part in this news piece. However, one RAW Superstar did announce that she would be taking part in the women's Royal Rumble and that Superstar is Natalya.

In case you didn't know...

The historic first-ever women's Royal Rumble match was held in January 2018 and it even main-evented the PPV itself. A number of legends returned for the match including Lita, Trish Stratus and Michelle McCool and acted as a celebration of the women who've played their part in making WWE what it is today.

The match was eventually won by Asuka, who was still undefeated at that point. Asuka then chose to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, a match that she eventually lost, ending her streak.

Natalya has been in a good position on the card of late. She challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship last week and despite coming close to winning, eventually was forced to tap out to Ronda Rousey's patented armbar submission.

The heart of the matter

On last night's WWE RAW tapings in Detroit, Michigan, Natalya announced her participation in the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble. Natalya was later attacked backstage by former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

It looks like WWE are setting up a Nia Jax vs Natalya feud heading into the new year. However, with Natalya entering the Royal Rumble match, we won't see the blow-off match between the two at the Rumble PPV.

What's next?

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble PPV takes place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on 27th January 2018. As always, winners will get to choose which brands title they compete for.

Who do you think will win the Women's Royal Rumble?

