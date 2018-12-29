×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Another Royal Rumble entrant revealed at RAW tapings (Spoiler)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
792   //    29 Dec 2018, 10:42 IST

More entrants for the Royal Rumble are being revealed
More entrants for the Royal Rumble are being revealed


What's the story?

With the new year around the corner, WWE decided to tape the New Year's Eve episode of RAW last night in Detroit, Michigan. We'll avoid spoilers for the most part in this news piece. However, one RAW Superstar did announce that she would be taking part in the women's Royal Rumble and that Superstar is Natalya.

In case you didn't know...

The historic first-ever women's Royal Rumble match was held in January 2018 and it even main-evented the PPV itself. A number of legends returned for the match including Lita, Trish Stratus and Michelle McCool and acted as a celebration of the women who've played their part in making WWE what it is today.

The match was eventually won by Asuka, who was still undefeated at that point. Asuka then chose to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, a match that she eventually lost, ending her streak.

Natalya has been in a good position on the card of late. She challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship last week and despite coming close to winning, eventually was forced to tap out to Ronda Rousey's patented armbar submission.

The heart of the matter

On last night's WWE RAW tapings in Detroit, Michigan, Natalya announced her participation in the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble. Natalya was later attacked backstage by former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

It looks like WWE are setting up a Nia Jax vs Natalya feud heading into the new year. However, with Natalya entering the Royal Rumble match, we won't see the blow-off match between the two at the Rumble PPV.

What's next?

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble PPV takes place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on 27th January 2018. As always, winners will get to choose which brands title they compete for.

Who do you think will win the Women's Royal Rumble?


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE News: Another Championship match announced for Royal...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who won the Royal Rumble match in their...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble 2019 opponent...
RELATED STORY
3 crazy predictions for the last entrant in Royal Rumble...
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who could win the Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE planning a huge swerve at The Royal Rumble?
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Final 4 of the Men's Royal Rumble Match
RELATED STORY
Why Braun Strowman will become WWE Universal Champion at...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible surprise entrants in the 2019 men's Royal...
RELATED STORY
4 Early Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us