WWE news: Another top NXT star undergoes a name change

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.02K // 16 Apr 2019, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another major name change has been made by the WWE officials

What's the story?

In 2019, several top notable WWE stars have had their names changed and another top NXT sensation in the form of Punishment Martinez has also joined and has a new name.

In case you didn't know...

Punishment Martinez initially started out in the Pro Wrestling business under Monster Factory before eventually making appearances for Ring of Honor. Martinez's first appearance at an ROH show was in 2015 and throughout the years, the MFPW Heavyweight Champion worked with some of the best-talented men from all around the globe.

With ROH's working relationship with NJPW, Martinez also had the opportunity of sharing the ring with the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Jay White and prior to him signing with WWE, Martinez was also a one-time ROH Television Champion, a title he eventually dropped to Jeff Cobb.

During his time with ROH, Martinez also challenged for the Never Openweight Championship and the IWGP US Championship as well. And in October of 2018, the former ROH TV Champion signed with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

NXT star Punishment Martinez was recently interviewed by Sports Branded Journal and during the conversation, the former ROH star revealed that he has now been rebranded under the name of Damien Priest.

Martinez noted that under the new alias of Damien Priest, he plans on re-introducing himself with even a much darker persona, new theme song, and new entrance music as well.

“I’ve always been into the weird, the odd, the dark, so that’s the character I’ve always represented."

What's next?

As it seems, Punishment Martinez isn't the only NXT star who underwent a name change recently, as today on Monday Night Raw, current NXT Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders were presented under the name of The Viking Experience.

Nevertheless, big things are now expected of Martinez in NXT as he is all set to take over the gold and black brand.

Advertisement