WWE News: Another WWE Superstar injured; leaves arena on crutches

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
200   //    12 Jul 2018, 18:09 IST

Moustache Mountain weren't on the top of the.. mountain.. for long
Moustache Mountain weren't on the top of the.. mountain.. for long

What's the story?

WWE has released a video showing Trent Seven leaving the NXT area on crutches following his failed NXT Tag-Team Title defence against the Undisputed ERA in which Tyler Bate had to throw in the towel to prevent further damage being done.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, otherwise known as Moustache Mountain successfully captured the NXT Tag-Team Titles when they defeated Undisputed ERA during the second WWE UK Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in June.

However, they wouldn't hold on to the belts for too long as they had a title rematch on the most recent episode of NXT and lost the match after Tyler Bate threw in the towel for Trent Seven who was in a Double Kneebar from Kyle O'Reilly.

The heart of the matter

Is it a work? It's probably a work, right? They're going to tease some storyline tension between two-thirds of British Strong Style with Seven upset that Bate threw in the towel right? Or Seven could legitimately be injured and this their way of writing him off television, like Dean Ambrose on RAW.

One thing we can be sure of now though, is that the WWE's decision to put the titles on Bate and Seven during the UK tournament definitely seemed like a deliberate thing just to get a loud pop from the British crowd. Clearly, they weren't in any long-term plans following this reset to the Undisputed ERA as champions again.

What's next?

We actually don't know what's next as the last match we know that was taped was the title match we just saw. So it's unclear what direction either tag-teams will go in. Personally, I'd like to see Pete Dunne step in and team up with Bate to try and retain the titles.

Where do you guys think this injury storyline is going?

WWE NXT Undisputed Era Trent Seven Tyler Bate
