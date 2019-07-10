WWE News: Anything Goes Match announced for 205 Live tonight

205 Live

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live stars Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari have been in a feud on the show in recent weeks, and it has been announced that the two superstars' intense rivalry will come to a head tonight when they face-off in an Anything Goes Match on 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

WWE previously announced that Humberto Carrillo will be featured in a sit-down interview on tonight's episode of WWE 205 Live, and Jack Gallagher will be in-action against an opponent yet to be announced.

The heart of the matter

Ariya Daivari and Oney Lorcan will do battle tonight in an Anything Goes Match, and below, is an excerpt from WWE.com's official match preview. It talks about how Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari will be facing each other in the Anything Goes Match.

Last week, the two Superstars were on opposing sides of a Six-Man Tag Team Match that ended in an all-out brawl, allowing both competitors to pulverize one another as WWE 205 Live wrapped up.

Tonight Lorcan and Daivari have another opportunity to battle, this time in an Anything Goes Match. The WWE Universe is undoubtedly in for a hard-hitting battle between two Superstars who have no love lost for each other.

What's next?

It's likely the bout was announced as a result of Vince McMahon's new edict that wrestling is not to take place during commercial breaks on WWE TV shows. While WWE 205 Live airs on the WWE Network, the network often will take in-house commercial breaks, meaning the bout could be restarted or paused if it is being contested under Anything Goes rules.

The match stipulation has yet to be clarified by WWE, but it appears as if Daivari and Lorcan will do battle in a match similar to a No Holds Barred match, in which the competitors are free to do pretty much anything they want.

What do you think of the unique match stipulation? Let us know in the comment section!