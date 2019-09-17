WWE News: AOP returns; undergoes a gimmick change

Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain are one of the best teams to ever have been a part of WWE NXT. During their run on NXT, they were able to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. However, ever since they were called up on RAW, while they won the titles, they could not have a consistent run, with intermittent injuries and odd booking decisions.

On this week's episode of RAW, the Authors of Pain finally made their television return in a direct-to-camera promo.

AOP on the main roster

In one of the weirder decisions WWE has made in the recent past, when the Authors of Pain came up to the main roster, they dumped Paul Ellering as their manager.

Later, they would take up Drake Maverick, but it was a pairing that would not end up working, with Maverick infamously 'peeing' his pants during a segment.

With injuries haunting their main roster run, they were left unable to make the impression that they had made so successfully during their run on NXT.

AOP make their television return

The Authors of Pain returned to television this week, as they appeared in a dark room in a promo where they talked about their past.

They said that they had been unable to make a living as mixed martial arts fighters as no one had been ready to face them in the cage. However, now, they were ready to come back to WWE and showcase why they were ready to take on any challengers.

They ended it with a warning, that the future would be written in pain.

Their new gimmick saw them in suits and talking to the camera, in almost a Bond villain-esque manner. Both Superstars appear to be more than just 'monsters' and it will be interesting to see how they are booked going forward. They also spoke in different languages, with Akam speaking in Punjabi, while Rezar spoke in a European language, possibly Albanian.

