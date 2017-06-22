WWE News: Apollo Crews is a dad

Who is the latest member to the Titus Brand?

Apollo is a new dad!

It would appear as if there’s a new member of the Uhaa Nation in the world today (we were originally going to go with a “Titus Brand” joke, but WWE beat us to it.) According to WWE.com, Raw Superstar Apollo Crews and his partner, Linda, just had their first child today!

Today @apollocrewswwe and @itsmslinda added little miss Sade to the family! So happy for them! Congrats brother, now Cameron and King have a littler sister to protect!! A post shared by kingricochet (@kingricochet) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

After making a name for himself on the indie scene as Uhaa Nation (see what we did there?), Crews signed with WWE in 2015 and immediately made an impact in NXT. He would join the main roster in April of 2016 and soon begin feuding with Heath Slater’s Social Outcasts stable. He now performs on Raw, where he’s a part of Titus O’Neal’s “Titus Brand.”

Here is the official statement from WWE:

Titus Brand member Apollo Crews has become a father, WWE.com is happy to announce. The powerful Raw Superstar and his partner Linda have welcomed their first child, Sade Sofiya, into the world. Join WWE in congratulating the proud parents!

Congratulations from all of us at Sportskeeda to Sesugh (that’s Apollo – we’re just being formal), Linda, and Sade Sofiya!