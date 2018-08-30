WWE News: Arena advertises 3 huge matches for SmackDown 1000

What's the story?

The Capital One Arena has announced some huge matches for the upcoming 1,000th episode of SmackDown Live, which will take place in October.

In case you didn't know

WWE SmackDown had its pilot episode on April 26, 1999, before launching in August.

Named after the Rock's catchphrase "Layeth the SmackDown" the show aired on Thursday nights, before changing to Friday nights in September 2005.

On June 27, 2018, it was announced that the show would be moving to FOX, after their current contract with the USA Network expires.

The move to FOX will be at least a five-year deal, with the contract being estimated to be $205 million, per year.

SmackDown Live will return to Friday nights after the FOX move occurs in October 2019.

The heart of the matter

The Arena is advertising a WWE Championship match between current champion AJ Styles taking on Samoa Joe.

The two are already scheduled to face off at the Hell In A Cell pay per view.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan are also scheduled to compete before their number one contenders match for the WWE Championship at WWE Super Show-Down.

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy have also been announced, continuing their feud which began at the Extreme Rules pay per view in July this year.

The Arena is also advertising that both The Undertaker and The Rock are scheduled to make appearances during the historic event.

What's next?

WWE SmackDown Live 1000 will take place on October 16 this year, at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC.

WWE Hell In A Cell will take place on September 16, with two Hell In A Cell matches announced, Jeff Hardy Vs Randy Orton and the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place on October 6, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.