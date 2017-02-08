WWE News: Arena staff member finds RAW rundown sheet

Rundown sheet for Raw exposed on Twitter.

Who produced the main event of RAW?

What’s the news?

One of the staff members at the arena where Monday Night RAW was filmed last night, found an official WWE rundown sheet of the show while cleaning.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE produces a rundown sheet every week for each of their television broadcasts. RAW was filmed last night from Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center, formerly known as the Rose Garden.

The heart of the matter

Twitter user @james_is_rad_ found a copy of the rundown sheet for Monday Night RAW last night while he was doing his job and cleaning up the trash from the Moda Center.

Lookie what i found while cleaning after RAW. pic.twitter.com/4SvOP3LdH4 — Jamesneatojourney (@james_is_rad_) February 7, 2017

The sheet gives detailed information on each segment of the show, including who is involved, even down to the referee. It also includes the producer for each segment. In other words, the former wrestler who put the segment together.

What’s next?

Monday Night Raw emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next week, February 13th.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While this is not the first time a sheet like this has leaked on the internet, it may very well be the first time that someone found it while cleaning up. The document is actually kind of neat, in the information that it provides. Basically, the men responsible for the bulk of Monday Night Raw are Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Jamie Noble, Mike Rotunda, Michael Hayes, and D-Von Dudley.

Sarah Stock was responsible for the women’s segment. She is best known as Sarita from her brief run with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where she was a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

It’s also interesting to note that Michael Hayes was the producer on the opening segment and the main event segment. As one could probably predict given those producers’ names, Jamie Noble handles the Cruiserweight Division portion of the show, D-Von and Mike Rotunda handle the tag team stuff, and Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko kind of pick up the other segments that need to be taken care of.

It’s also interesting to note that the Chris Jericho/Kevin Owens In-Ring Promo segment did not have a producer. It is widely known that Chris Jericho has a lot of creative control over what he does, and that may be a big reason why Jericho has remained as over as he has throughout the years.

