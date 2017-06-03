WWE News: Ariya Daivari calls out wrestling critic

Ariya Daivari expertly shuts down a professional wrestling critic.

Ariya Daivari competes in the WWE Cruiserweight division.

What’s the story?

Ariya Daivari recently took to social media to call out a professional wrestling critic who had some unflattering words for 205 Live.

The WWE Cruiserweight emphasised that the 205 Live brand comprises young, budding talent and both the performers as well as the brand require some time to reach their full potential.

In case you didn’t know...

Ariya Daivari is an Iranian-American professional wrestler who first performed for WWE on the SmackDown brand where he competed in a non-televised matchup back in 2013.

He earned a full-time spot in WWE last year and participated in the Cruiserweight Classic.

The heart of the matter

The 28-year old Daivari apparently got wind of a certain wrestling critic’s unflattering comments about WWE’s 205 Live- a brand that features matchups centred around the WWE Cruiserweight division.

The Persian Lion didn’t take too kindly to the critic’s cynical take on the WWE Cruiserweight program. Daivari posted a lengthy message to address the same via his official Twitter handle.

What’s next?

Ariya Daivari presently performs in the WWE Cruiserweight division on RAW and 205 Live.

Author’s take

My hat is off to Ariya Daivari. The man expertly shut down a so-called ‘expert’ and cited excellent examples of how talent takes time to develop.

In my opinion, we ought to let the WWE Cruiserweight division grow, and find their own groove, per se, instead of taking a dismissive, negative approach toward them right from the start.

