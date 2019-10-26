WWE News: Arrest video of Jimmy Uso and his conversation with the police released

Jimmy Uso strongly disagreed with the officer's decision of detaining him

TMZ Sports has now put forth the arrest video featuring Jimmy Uso who found himself in conflict with the law in July of this year.

The video shows Uso and a police officer beginning their conversation in a civil manner, before things escalated. The former Tag Team Champion appeared to be uncooperative and the officer was forced to arrest him.

Jimmy Uso was previously arrested on February 13th 2019 in Detroit, Michigan

It was on February 13th 2019 in Detroit, that Jimmy Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice after reportedly squaring up with the officers who had detained him and his wife former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

Naomi, who was at the helm of the vehicle, with Uso in the passenger seat, had driven her car into a one-way street the wrong way. Their vehicle was stopped by law enforcement officials, who instructed Naomi to get out of the car.

Uso subsequently pulled her back into the car, and when the officers ordered him to stay seated inside, Uso is said to have taken his shirt off and ‘squared off’ with them.

Jimmy Uso was again on the wrong side of the law on July 25th 2019 in Escambia County, Florida

One ought to note that as regards the aforesaid February 13th arrest, Jimmy Uso, despite having been intoxicated at the time, wasn’t driving the vehicle.

Ergo, Uso didn’t suffer a DUI charge that night. However, he did have to deal with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice charges, but the February 13th case was closed after he paid a $450 fine.

Moreover, Uso had also been arrested back on July 25th 2019 and released a few hours later on a bond of $1,000. He has been busy dealing with misdemeanor DUI charges over the past few months.

The video released by TMZ Sports shows the arrest from the police cam, as they follow Uso’s vehicle and witness him driving recklessly – reaching a speed of 86 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Furthermore, Uso had also been changing lanes constantly, even crossing over the double yellow line. The police vehicle stopped Uso, and the officers asked the latter to step outside his Cadillac Escalade.

The officer who was questioning Uso offered the latter an opportunity to take a field sobriety test. Nevertheless, Uso kept insisting that he wanted his lawyer to be present, and appeared to be refusing to cooperate with the officer.

The officer then arrested Uso and seated him inside the police vehicle, with Uso repeatedly protesting the fact he was being detained (as seen in the video below) –

