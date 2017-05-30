WWE News: Arrow's Stephen Amell teases a return to the WWE

The DC Comics superhero actor talks about a potential return to the ring.

by Jeremy Bennett News 30 May 2017, 23:33 IST

Arrow’s Stephen Amell at SummerSlam in 2015

What’s the story?

ComicBook.com recently reported on a panel that Arrow star Stephen Amell attended at the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in London, England. The subject of wrestling came up and Amell stated that he “would love to do something with wrestling again.”

In case you didn’t know...

Stephen Amell made his in-ring debut with the WWE at SummerSlam in 2015, where Amell would team with Neville to take on Stardust and Wade Barrett.

At the end of the match, Amell performed a diving crossbody from the top turnbuckle on both opponents. He then rolled Barrett into the ring for Neville to land the Red Arrow to give them the victory.

The heart of the matter

Amell admitted to being extremely nervous for his in-ring debut nearly two years ago but now that he’s gotten a match under his belt, he feels that he could do even more with not being as nervous the second time around.

"I would love to do something with wrestling again. I don't know what that's going to be. I think being with WWE would be really cool. I think that Cody who I worked with is doing such great stuff with Ring of Honor and New Japan. That would be cool. Um, but I need to get back to the ring one more time."

While he revealed would love to do something further with the WWE, Amell also stated that he would love the opportunity to work with Cody Rhodes again in Ring Of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling.

What’s next?

Amell recently participated on a celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior on NBC that can most likely be viewed on demand. His show Arrow will return on CW for a sixth season and it will premier sometime around October of this year.

Author’s take

I would definitely love to see Amell back in a wrestling ring. He did a great job in his match at SummerSlam a couple of months ago, and even though he is not a professional wrestler, he definitely looked like he belonged.