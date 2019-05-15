×
WWE News: Artist behind Bray Wyatt's new mask opens up on character change

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.65K   //    15 May 2019, 03:11 IST

Wyatt's new mask has taken the internet by storm
Wyatt's new mask has taken the internet by storm

What's the story?

After Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment took a rather sinister turn last night, with Wyatt unveiling a new character from within himself, the video of the segment has gone viral - amassing over 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Well, now the artist behind the mask has come forward and detailed precisely how Wyatt transformed from conceptual idea into the masked man.

In case you didn't know

Over the past few weeks, Bray Wyatt has been popping up on RAW in video segments called Firefly Fun House, appearing in brightly coloured clothes, portraying a Kids TV presenter in a way never before seen on WWE television - but the Eater of Worlds has been hinting at something much darker.

Last night's RAW saw the emergence of a masked man, with Wyatt threatening that he's now learned how to channel his dark thoughts, in a segment that has garnered much critical acclaim - and 1.5 million views - overnight.

The heart of the matter

Kyle A Scarborough took to Facebook today to open up on how Bray Wyatt's idea became reality through him, stating that Wyatt text him to say he "needed" his help.

Wyatt told Scarborough he'd "saved his career" and spoke of how WWE weren't giving him the green light based on descriptions alone. - opening up on Vince McMahon green-lighting the drawings, confirming he was contractually obliged to keep quiet until the mask - brought to life by the legendary Tom Savini - officially debuted on television.

You can read the entire post below.

What's next?

Well, all eyes are on Money In The Bank to see if Wyatt finally appears in person!

Did you enjoy last night's Firefly Fun House? Let us know in the comments.

