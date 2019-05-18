WWE News: Ashley's last email to WWE revealed

Ashley Massaro

Wrestling Inc. recently reported that they received a statement from WWE regarding Ashley Massaro's email that was sent to the company last year.

The email contained an apology from Ashley for joining the lawsuit against WWE that was filed by over 50 wrestlers, and was dismissed last September.

Ashley Massaro has passed away at the age of 39. She was a WWE mainstay for a period of 3 years during the mid to late 2000s, and competed for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 23. She came into the company after winning the 2005 WWE Diva Search, that earned her $250,000 and a one-year contract with WWE.

3 years ago, around 50 wrestlers filed a massive lawsuit against WWE, blaming the company for the injuries they suffered during their time in wrestling. The lawsuit was dismissed in September 2018.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE sent them a statement revealing that Ashley sent an email to the company, apologising for joining the lawsuit and adding that she should have contacted WWE before going along with it. The email was sent in October 2018, a month after the lawsuit was dismissed.

Here are some excerpts from the email that Ashley sent to WWE:

I apologise that I was part of this class action suit and knew it was a bad idea but was convinced by the lawyer and I want to acknowledge that I should've contacted you guys before agreeing to be involved-i was basically poached. But I accept my part of the responsibility and just want to formerly apologise and express my regret.

You all changed my life and I couldn't be more grateful... can you express my sincerest regret to Vince, Stephanie, Hunter and Kevin Dunn.

Ashley's untimely death has left the wrestling world in mourning. We at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to Ashley's daughter and her extended family.