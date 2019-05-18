×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Ashley's last email to WWE revealed

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.31K   //    18 May 2019, 09:25 IST

Ashley Massaro
Ashley Massaro

What's the story?

Wrestling Inc. recently reported that they received a statement from WWE regarding Ashley Massaro's email that was sent to the company last year.

The email contained an apology from Ashley for joining the lawsuit against WWE that was filed by over 50 wrestlers, and was dismissed last September.

In case you didn't know...

Ashley Massaro has passed away at the age of 39. She was a WWE mainstay for a period of 3 years during the mid to late 2000s, and competed for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 23. She came into the company after winning the 2005 WWE Diva Search, that earned her $250,000 and a one-year contract with WWE.

3 years ago, around 50 wrestlers filed a massive lawsuit against WWE, blaming the company for the injuries they suffered during their time in wrestling. The lawsuit was dismissed in September 2018.

Also read: Top 5 moments of Ashley's career


The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE sent them a statement revealing that Ashley sent an email to the company, apologising for joining the lawsuit and adding that she should have contacted WWE before going along with it. The email was sent in October 2018, a month after the lawsuit was dismissed.

Here are some excerpts from the email that Ashley sent to WWE:

I apologise that I was part of this class action suit and knew it was a bad idea but was convinced by the lawyer and I want to acknowledge that I should've contacted you guys before agreeing to be involved-i was basically poached. But I accept my part of the responsibility and just want to formerly apologise and express my regret.
You all changed my life and I couldn't be more grateful... can you express my sincerest regret to Vince, Stephanie, Hunter and Kevin Dunn.

What's next?

Ashley's untimely death has left the wrestling world in mourning. We at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to Ashley's daughter and her extended family.


Tags:
WWE Raw Triple H Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE News: WWE makes major change to boost ratings
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest WWE Superstars Vince McMahon Likely Doesn't Want On Television Anymore
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 possible results of Bray Wyatt's puzzle that could be revealed on Monday night (13 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's incredible plans for Bray Wyatt revealed; but there's a big concern 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Lars Sullivan apologizes to top Superstars for his racist comments
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE star fined and forced to complete sensitivity training following inappropriate comments 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE to introduce a brand new television show, epic name revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE News Roundup: Hottest Stories of the Week (9th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Desperate measures that Vince McMahon could take to increase WWE TV ratings 
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who made career-ending mistakes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us