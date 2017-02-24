WWE News: Asuka is closing in on Goldberg's undefeated WCW streak

The longest reigning NXT Champion in the brand's history, Asuka could soon add another feather in her cap.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 24 Feb 2017, 01:31 IST

149 and counting....

What’s the story?

Stillrealtous.com made an interesting revelation today when they noted that Asuka is close to breaking Goldberg’s historic unbeaten record from his WCW days. The NXT Women’s Champion is currently on a 149-match winning streak and shall soon surpass the record with nine more victories.

In case you didn’t know...

As noted on Reddit/SquaredCircle, Goldberg’s historic feat of 173 straight wins is widely inflated. On the contrary, the actual number of straight wins without a loss recorded by Goldberg is 157.

To her credit, Asuka is currently the longest reigning NXT Champion in the history of WWE’s developmental territory. She achieved the milestone a few weeks ago when she broke Paige’s record of 308 days as the champion. She is now eyeing a record that the fans thought would never be broken.

In case you missed it, here are some highlights from Asuka’s last title defence at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio:

The heart of the matter

The Empress of Tomorrow has been one of the most dominant performers to ever come through the realms of NXT. Apart from being a champion for close to a year, Asuka is currently undefeated since joining WWE’s development territory, NXT.

She is now just nine matches away from achieving the historic feat. However, with a lot of fans still recognise Goldberg’s record to be of 173 straight victories, Asuka will have to win 25 more matches to be identified as the official record holder.

What’s next?

In the kayfabe world, Asuka is still short of 25 victories to be known as the one who broke the famed streak of ‘The Myth’, Goldberg.

Sportskeeda’s take

It would be interesting to see whether WWE would take that route, as the record is a major part of Goldberg’s legacy. However, the fact that she is so close to beating it, is in itself a testament to her dominance in NXT.