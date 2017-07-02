WWE News: Asuka comments on her record-breaking NXT Women's Championship reign

Asuka expects to be in the WWE Hall of Fame after her incredible streak.

Asuka is at the top of the NXT Women’s Division and it looks like no one can bring her down

What's the story?

Asuka shared the following Tweet after breaking a considerable number of records in WWE with her 450-day reign:

() — ASUKA / (@WWEAsuka) July 1, 2017

A fan translated the Tweet by the Empress of Tomorrow, and it reads like this:

In case you didn't know...

Asuka has given new meaning to the term “Women's Revolution” in the WWE by being the strongest Women's Champion that the WWE has ever seen. She has remained undefeated throughout her time in WWE and has broken both Goldberg and CM Punk's iconic Championship streaks.

The heart of the matter

Asuka has made history in the WWE by holding the NXT Women's Championship for a record 450 days and counting. This surpasses Goldberg's historic 173-0 streak, with Asuka having won roughly 183 matches without taking a single loss.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently commented on her incredible title run, and though the Tweet was in Japanese, a fan translated the Tweet for the international audience.

According to the translation, Asuka’s tweet reads:

“I didn’t realise I’m breaking the longest reigning. The New Day has (483 days) in addition to Goldberg’s streak and CM Punk’s reigning record (434 days), I guess I might be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future lol.”

What's next?

Asuka will undoubtedly continue to impress the WWE Universe by destroying every opponent that comes her way and definitely deserves the insane title run that she is having.

Author's take

Asuka is already a legend in the WWE and is one of the best, if not the best female talent that the WWE has ever seen. She is on par with any accomplished WWE Legend, male or female and she achieved that in a little more than a year.

