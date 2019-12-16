WWE News: Asuka comments on Kabuki Warriors defeating Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at TLC

Kabuki Warriors retained!

The main event of this year's WWE TLC featured Kabuki Warriors defending their Women's Tag Team Championships against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a tables, ladders, and chairs match. The two teams delivered a hard-hitting back-and-forth matchup and it concluded with Asuka picking up the win for her team.

The match took a toll on everyone who was involved and rumors indicate that Kairi Sane may have suffered from a concussion during the fight. Although WWE is yet to make an official statement regarding the alleged injury, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and several other Superstars have taken to Twitter to applaud the performance put up by The Pirate Princess.

In her tweet, Asuka also focused on the fact that they successfully retained the gold to end the final pay-per-view of the decade.

We are the champions⚓️🤡🙌

My partner @KairiSaneWWE is tough💪✨#WWETLC — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 16, 2019

WWE TLC 2019

Asuka and Kairi Sane challenged Charlotte Flair and the RAW Women's Champion for a match at the pay-per-view on the past week's edition of RAW. The unlikely duo of The Queen and The Man accepted the proposal but upped the ante by adding the TLC stipulation to their battle. Although Kabuki Warriors silenced a lot of haters with their performance at the event, it seems their feud with Flair and Lynch is far from being over.

It remains to be seen how The Man and Charlotte Flair bounce back from this loss. Will Kabuki Warriors get a new challenge? How serious is Kairi Sane's injury? Hopefully, we will get the answers on the forthcoming episode of RAW.

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019