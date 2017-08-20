WWE News: Asuka defeats Ember Moon and continues historic reign, no main-roster move?

502 days and counting for Asuka.

The Longest Reigning Champion of the Modern Era

What’s the story?

An intense battle between Asuka and Ember Moon ended in victory for The Empress of Tomorrow, who continued her undefeated streak and historic reign as the NXT Women’s Champion.

In case you didn’t know...

Asuka won the NXT Women’s Championship during WrestleMania 32 weekend at NXT Takeover: Dallas when she defeated Bayley to become the fifth NXT Women’s Champion.

Since her victory at Takeover Dallas, Asuka has remained undefeated in both championship and non-championship matches.

The heart of the matter

Moon started the match off with a heavy offence against Asuka, but the champion regained the upper hand and began to target Moon’s arm.

Asuka applied an armbar submission to Moon but The War Goddess escaped the manoeuvre. Unfortunately, Asuka shifted to her signature submission, the Asuka Lock, and forced Moon to surrender.

Moon’s match at NXT Brooklyn III marked her second match against Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship and the first time that Moon has tapped out to Asuka.

What’s next?

Asuka’s victory against Moon disproved the theory that the NXT Women's Champion was going to drop her title before leaving NXT to compete on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

As Asuka stands on top the NXT Women’s Division with no competition in sight, the wrestlers from the Mae Young Classic may challenge her next.

NXT Champions have previously competed on the main roster without surrendering their championships and Asuka may be the first woman since Sasha Banks in 2015 to do so.

Author’s take

The legend of Asuka continues to grow with her vaunted undefeated streak and record-setting championship reign.

With no competition in sight, Asuka may end up vacating the championship before she joins the main roster.

