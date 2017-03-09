WWE News: Asuka vs Ember Moon for NXT Women's Championship is official for Takeover: Orlando

Asuka and Ember Moon are set to tear the house down at NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

NXT Women’s Championship match for Takeover: Orlando

What’s the story?

Since Ember Moon made her NXT debut, it has seemed inevitable that she was on a collision course with Asuka over the NXT Women’s Championship. The inevitability has become a reality as it was announced tonight on NXT television that the two dynamic women would clash at NXT Takeover: Orlando on April 1st.

In case you didn’t know...

Asuka has run roughshod over the NXT Women’s division since she debuted for the brand in October of 2015, leaving a path of destruction in her wake. She is undefeated in singles competition and has been NXT Women’s Champion since NXT Takeover: Dallas on April 1st, 2016.

Ember Moon was highly touted when the news broke that she had signed with WWE. She debuted for the brand at NXT Takeover: Back II Brooklyn where she was victorious over Billie Kay, with her incredible finishing move, the Eclipse. Moon is also undefeated in singles competition.

The heart of the matter

On tonight’s episode of NXT, Ember Moon had a match with Billie Kay. The commentators intimated that NXT General Manager William Regal had said he would be watching the match closely, so that he could make an informed decision about Asuka’s opponent for NXT Takeover: Orlando.

Moon mostly dominated the match and finished off Billie Kay with the Eclipse, disposing of one half of the Iconic Duo in short order. Billie Kay laid motionless on the mat for several minutes after the match ended, clutching at her neck. She was ultimately able to leave the ring under her own power.

Just an update, I'm ok. I tweaked my neck pretty bad but I'll be fine. As much as I DISLIKE @WWEEmberMoon , the Eclipse is no joke https://t.co/K0oCBHe91J — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 9, 2017

Later in the episode, William Regal announced that Ember Moon was the new Number One Contender for the Women’s Championship.

What’s next?

Ember Moon will challenge Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship on April 1st at Takeover: Orlando. There is a good chance that Asuka will get called up to the main roster after WrestleMania weekend, especially if she drops the title at TakeOver.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sometimes, predictability in professional wrestling isn’t a bad thing. As we said, this match always seemed like an inevitability, and that is indeed the case. They ran the injury angle with Billie Kay in order to put over how devastating the Eclipse is, and we imagine that will come into play if Ember Moon is victorious on April 1st.

Regardless of who wins the match, we expect it to be scintillating.