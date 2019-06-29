WWE News: Asuka & Kairi Sane discuss their WWE careers in rare out-of-character interview

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 180 // 29 Jun 2019, 16:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Kabuki Warriors are managed by Paige

*approved by SK*

What's the story?

Speaking to The RAJMAN during WWE’s tour of Singapore, Asuka and Kairi Sane opened up on their WWE careers so far in a rare out-of-character interview.

In case you didn't know…

Despite only signing with WWE in August 2015, Asuka has already cemented her status as one of the greatest female Superstars in the company’s history.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” held the NXT Women’s Championship for a record 522 days before vacating the title in August 2017, while she became an immediate success on the main roster when she won the first women’s Royal Rumble in January 2018.

She also holds the record for the longest undefeated streak in WWE history (914 days) – a tally that finally ended when she lost for the first time against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

Asuka’s new Kabuki Warriors tag team partner, Kairi Sane, debuted in WWE in July 2017 as a participant in the inaugural Mae Young Classic – a tournament she went on to win, defeating Shayna Baszler in the final.

Since then, Sane has had a 71-day reign with the NXT Women’s Championship before she was called up to WWE’s main roster in April 2019.

The heart of the matter

Asked about her major accomplishments in WWE, Asuka revealed that she handles her career “one match at a time” and she “truly still can’t believe” that she had a 914-day undefeated streak.

Advertisement

Regarding her toughest opponent, Asuka instantly answered with Charlotte Flair.

“Charlotte. She is strong, powerful and tall, and she always has tricks up her sleeve.”

Although we have not seen much from The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka is happy to be teaming with Kairi Sane right now.

“I have fun pairing up with Kairi. I had been lonely until she came to SmackDown, so I’m happy.”

Sane had similarly nice words to say about Asuka, adding that their aim is to win the Women’s Tag Team titles from The IIconics before competing at WrestleMania together.

“She [Asuka] has many strategies, many tactics, she gave me advice, as always. I like her passion and smile and energy. She has so much energy.

“I’m so honored to be here. My NXT experience was so good. I want to be Tag Team champions with Asuka and then we want to go to WrestleMania.”

Sane added that her dream opponent in WWE is Asuka, but she does not want to face her yet.

What's next?

Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated The IIconics in Tokyo to become the new #1 contenders for the Women’s Tag Team titles. WWE has not yet announced when the title match will take place.