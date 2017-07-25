WWE News: Asuka reaches another milestone as the current NXT Women's Champion

The Empress of Tomorrow continues to pass key moments in championship history.

by Jeremy Bennett News 25 Jul 2017, 02:58 IST

Asuka has already entered rare territory with her NXT Women's Championship reign

What's the story?

EWrestlingNews.com have reported on another milestone obtained by the NXT Women's Champion Asuka.

Her title reign just surpassed the total number of days Demolition held the WWE Tag Team Championship, at 478 days.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka's NXT Women's Championship reign began all the way back at NXT Takeover: Dallas on April 1, 2016. She defeated current Monday Night Raw Superstar Bayley in a highly competitive 15-minute match.

The second longest reign in NXT Women's Championship history actually belongs to the first ever champion Paige. She held the title for 308 days before she vacated it after winning the WWE Diva's Championship from AJ Lee on her debut night.

The heart of the matter

The article also highlights two more milestones within close reach for Asuka in the coming weeks. She will pass The New Day's record-breaking tag title reign of 483 days on July 29th.

Assuming she doesn't defend her NXT Women's Championship until NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III on August 19th, she'll pass another milestone. Rockin' Robin was the longest reigning WWE Women's Champion at 502 days, and Asuka will surpass that on August 17th.

What's next?

With Ember Moon defeating Ruby Riot on NXT last week, Asuka and Moon will face off in a colossal battle next month at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

Expect a showdown on NXT television in the coming weeks leading up to the event.

Author's take

It is truly an impressive feat, and I've had the feeling for a while now that Asuka should leave NXT undefeated and head to the main roster.

I am not sure that is going to truly happen now as Ember Moon is definitely a worthy competitor to take away the NXT Women's Championship.

