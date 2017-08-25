WWE News: Asuka relinquishes NXT Women’s Championship, bids farewell to NXT

Asuka has vacated the NXT Women's championship.

NXT Women’s champion Asuka relinquished her title at the recent NXT television tapings. The Japanese superstar had apparently suffered a collarbone injury after her match against Ember Moon at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

After the tapings, WWE went on to officially announce the news on their website but the exact reason for Asuka’s decision was not revealed.

“The Empress of Tomorrow looks to her future for new opportunities in WWE, though no specific details are known at this time” WWE wrote on their Website.

Asuka received a warm farewell from the NXT locker-room as they came out and paid their respect. Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal were also in attendance for the segment.

Regal also noted that he has started negotiating with Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle about possibly sending Asuka to Raw or SmackDown Live.

The 35-year-old had made her NXT debut at the September 2015 NXT tapings and went on to capture the NXT Women’s championship from Bayley back in April 2016. Asuka then went on to become the longest reigning Women’s champion.

Her reigns lasted 510 days and she remained undefeated throughout this time frame as well. Her streak was also used as a major storyline point by WWE during her matches.

#NXTFSLive locker room is out for @WWEAsuka as she vacated the title and Mr Regal has begun negotiations to send her to Raw or SD @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/PCB8sVk9PJ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 25, 2017

The immediate future of Asuka and the championship is unclear. However, the earlier report from WWE suggested that she will need around six to eight weeks to recover from her collarbone injury.

Meanwhile, advertisements suggest that Asuka will be part of WWE’s upcoming Japanese tour.

