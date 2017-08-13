WWE News: Asuka reveals who she wants to face in WWE, relationship with Triple H and more

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Asuka revealed her interest in facing Sasha Banks and Charlotte in the WWE.

Additionally, the NXT Women’s Champion explained that her aim is to create records in the WWE and Revolutionize Women’s Wrestling in the company.

Furthermore, Asuka spoke about her relationship with NXT pioneer and WWE Executive Triple H.

In case you didn’t know…

Asuka, whose real name is Kanako Urai, is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the industry today.

The 35-year old built a highly respectable pro-wrestling resume in Japan and has been performing for the WWE’s NXT brand the past couple of years.

The heart of the matter

As stated above, The Empress Of Tomorrow revealed an interest in facing Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Asuka also spoke about her goals in the WWE, stating:

“When I decided to sign a contract with WWE, I decided two things. I was determined not only to win, but to leave (creating) records. That is something I feel like I can do as a return to WWE (for hiring me)."

Besides, The Empress of Tomorrow explained that male wrestlers are often more visually impressive with their moves in the ring, hence wants to perform at her best, bridging the gap between male and female pro-wrestling. She went on to praise her boss Triple H, saying:

"I have a big trust in him. Whenever I have an idea, I always talk to him. He always gives me amazing advice."

What’s next?

Asuka presently holds the NXT Women’s Championship and is set to defend her belt against Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

She will have reached 500 days by the time she competes at Takeover: Brooklyn. However, her lengthy reign is expected to come to an end at the hands of the up-and-coming Ember Moon.

Author’s take

Asuka is excellent both as a character and as a mat performer.

In my opinion, the WWE needs to promote her to the main roster at the earliest, likely on the SmackDown brand, given the dearth of interesting storylines in the blue brand’s Women’s Division. Perhaps, the Japanese Empress could add that much-needed spark to the WWE Tuesday night show.

