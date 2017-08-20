WWE News: Asuka's match at Brooklyn was her 10th Takeover match and 8th title match

Asuka continues to plough through NXT.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 20 Aug 2017, 15:40 IST

Asuka might be the best performer in WWE

What's the story?

At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, Asuka overcame the challenge of Ember Moon to retain the NXT Women's Championship. This was the Japanese Superstar's tenth match at a Takeover event and her eighth appearance in a title match.

In case you didn't know...

The Empress of Tomorrow has won all her matches at Takeover events and is yet to taste defeat in singles competition. She defeated Dana Brooke in her debut match at Takeover: Respect on October 07, 2015 and then captured the NXT Women's Championship from Bayley on April 01, 2016.

The heart of the matter

Since the Empress of Tomorrow previously defeated Ember Moon by nefarious means at Takeover: Orlando, a large section of the wrestling community expected the War Goddess to avenge her loss and leave Brooklyn as the new NXT Women's Champion. However, Asuka managed to her retain her crown after a hard-fought encounter. She has also been victorious in all of her outings at NXT's showcase events. Here is a list of her Takeover victims:

Dana Brooke

Emma

Bayley [1]

Nia Jax

Mickie James

Ember Moon [1]

Peyton Royce, Billy Kay and Nikki Cross [2]

Rudy Riot and Nikki Cross [3]

1 ^ Asuka defeated both Bayley and Ember Moon on two separate occasions.

2 ^ This was a Fatal 4-way match

3 ^ This was atriple-threat match

What's next?

Now that she has defeated Ember Moon in comprehensive, Asuka appears to have cleared out the NXT Women's Division. Her next challenge could come in the form of Kairi Sane, who will face Shayna Baszler in the finals of the Mae Young Classic. A promotion to the main roster could also be on the cards for the Empress of Tomorrow.

Author's take

Asuka's reign as NXT Women's Champion has been nothing less than special. She should move to the main roster and rule Raw's women's division with an iron fist.

