WWE News: Asuka speaks after losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair

Asuka is a class act!

What's the story?

A clip has recently surfaced, featuring an exhausted Asuka, minutes after losing her Women's Title to Charlotte.

Asuka sent a heartfelt message to the fans, requesting them to never stop supporting her, and added that they won't regret it.

In case you didn't know. . .

On this past week's SmackDown Live episode, the #1 contender's Fatal Four Way match was scrapped in favor of Charlotte vs Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Title.

In a shocking turn of events, Charlotte tapped out Asuka to win the blue brand's title, just days before WrestleMania 35. The wrestling world reacted to the match with disgust and called it a slap in the face of a dedicated worker like Asuka. The four women who were supposed to fight for a chance at the title, took to Twitter to express their views on what happened.

The heart of the matter

A video has surfaced online, that shows Asuka giving an interview after her loss to Charlotte.

Look at that emotion.....this is why no matter how hard @WWE tried to keep @WWEAsuka down, her fans never stopped believing. Being snubbed at Summer Slam....don't matter..because we know Asuka is the best. Can't keep real talent down. #AsukaDeservesBetter #WhoBookedThis pic.twitter.com/hiQklAkKj2 — TOMORROW BRINGS DANGER (@ClassicChrisLee) March 27, 2019

Here's the full translation of Asuka's comments:

"I wanted to go really really big stage at Wrestlemania with a Smackdown Championship belt, but I lost to Charlotte. But I can not stop. Because I am Asuka. I'm Empress, I can never stop. I can only go forward. Please support me because I won't let you regret it -never." — TOMORROW BRINGS DANGER (@ClassicChrisLee) March 27, 2019

What's next?

It must not have been easy for The Empress of Tomorrow to learn just days before WrestleMania, that she will not go in with the title belt on her waist. After winning almost countless matches in a row and becoming the first ever Women's Royal Rumble winner, this is where Asuka stands at the moment.

It is unknown as to what role she is going to play at WrestleMania at this point in time.

What are your thoughts on WWE's treatment of Asuka?

