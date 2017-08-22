WWE News: Asuka suffers collarbone injury

The most dominant champion in NXT history faces a tough injury

by Rohit Nath News 22 Aug 2017, 04:29 IST

Asuka has been champion for 508-days

WWE.com reported that the most dominant champion in NXT history Asuka has suffered a collarbone injury. The injury occurred at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, where she retained the NXT Women's Championship against Ember Moon.

According to ringside physician Dr Jeffrey Westerfield who tended to Asuka after the match, the expected recovery time for a collarbone injury is 6-8 weeks. This could mean that The Empress Of Tomorrow may very well be out for nearly 2 months.

The WWE.com report stated:

“During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort. We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray.”

Asuka has been undefeated since her arrival in NXT back in September. Her debut was in NXT Takeover: Respect back in October 2015 against Dana Brooke and The Empress Of Tomorrow captured the NXT Women's Championship from Bayley at NXT Takeover: Dallas back in April 2016.

Her reign now sits at 500-days, the longest reign in modern WWE history. Asuka has also surpassed Bill Goldberg's undefeated streak of 173-0(Though in reality his streak was 155-0).

Triple H recently admitted in an interview that he told Vince McMahon to take any NXT Superstar to the main roster except Asuka, who he considers to be the anchor of NXT. This is true as she has been the centrepiece of the women's division and the clear best for a while now. Though NXT went through a transitional phase, more female talents are beginning to step up to the plate and impress. However, the women's champion still stands atop the throne.

Hopefully, this won't lead to her forcing to vacate the title, as it would ruin the chance of any payoff or rub that a superstar would get from defeating her.

Regardless, we wish The Empress Of Tomorrow Asuka a speedy recovery!