WWE News: Asuka teases challenging Alexa Bliss on social media

WWE may be contemplating a main roster move for Asuka in the near future

by Prityush Haldar News 14 Mar 2017, 10:46 IST

Could we see Asuka on SD soon?

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka made her debut at the Madison Square Garden this past weekend. This was the first time that the NXT Superstar went against main roster talent on the big stage.

There was a moment of speculation when Asuka tweeted about challenging Alexa Bliss but then quickly edited the tweet.

Asuka was at Madison Square Garden to compete in tag team action alongside the likes of Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, and Tamina against the team of Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Carmella, and Natalya. She picked up the victory by making Carmella tap out.

Asuka has been a major highlight of the NXT Women’s division. She defeated Bayley to win the NXT Women’s Championship and has been undefeated in singles competition since she joined the company in 2015. Her winning streak has been compared to that of Goldberg’s 173-0 streak back in the day in WCW.

Asuka teased that she would challenge Alexa Bliss to a match where the two Champions would collide to see who comes out on top. Asuka, who has experience working in Japan, has been a dominant Champion while the same cannot be said for Bliss, who landed herself in a match against every available female Superstar on SmackDown LIVE during her “Blissertation” segment last week.

However, Asuka was quick to edit out the tweet and scratch away the part about challenging Bliss to a duel.

Thank you #WWEMSG

I don't care where I wrestle. Smackdown, Raw, NXT...it doesn't matter. I just show my great skills to WWE universe. pic.twitter.com/dnmt8Rl5zM — ASUKA / (@WWEAsuka) March 12, 2017

Asuka is scheduled to take on Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Orlando during WrestleMania. There is a chance that Asuka might drop the title to Ember Moon and head for the main roster. She has joined the SmackDown roster for live events in the past but is still very much a part of NXT as of this writing.

The tweet has got everyone speaking about an imminent debut on SmackDown LIVE. WWE may be looking to create a buzz among the fans before introducing Asuka to the main roster and they were able to achieve that objective at WWE live at Madison Square Garden.

‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ is looking strong for a main roster push in the near future.

