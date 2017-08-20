WWE News: Asuka vows to remain NXT Women's Champion after NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

Asuka makes a chilling statement after big win at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

Asuka vows to remain champion

What’s the story?

Reigning, undisputed NXT Women’s Champion Asuka spoke about her big win over Ember Moon in a backstage interview with Christy St. Cloud, Kayla Braxton, and a Japanese reporter.

Asuka asserted that she never expected Moon to have any shot at dethroning her for the NXT Women’s title and "The Empress of Tomorrow" vowed to remain the NXT Women’s Champion.

In case you didn’t know…

Asuka, whose real name is Kanako Urai, is perhaps best-known for her work on the Japanese professional wrestling circuit.

The 35-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestling performers in the business today and has now faced and defeated several top WWE Superstars since coming over to the States.

The heart of the matter

Asuka faced longtime rival Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III this past Saturday night (August 19th), besting Moon in the high stakes matchup for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Asuka, who has broken several records in the WWE, continues her legendary title reign with the victory over Ember Moon at Takeover.

The NXT Women’s Champion reiterated her belief in the backstage interview that she never thought Moon to have a legitimate chance of beating her for the title. She could end up coming to the main roster with the title, just like how Kevin Owens did when he debuted.

What’s next?

Asuka has promised fans to remain the NXT Women’s Champion however if one is to believe the professional wrestling rumor mill, the main roster promotion may be on the cards for the Japanese Superstar very soon.

Imagine Asuka coming to the main roster as Champion?! It may very well be what WWE has planned for arguably the greatest champion of the modern era!

Author’s take

Asuka vs Ember Moon was a cracker of a matchup, and if you are yet to watch it, please do!

Both Superstars put their heart and soul into the showdown and given the fantastic chemistry between the two and the NXT Takeover big fight feel, the match was just pure magic. Here’s hoping we get to see Asuka on either RAW or SmackDown real soon.