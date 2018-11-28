WWE News: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair confirmed for TLC

A great match on the horizon

What's the story?

The women of WWE have been making history through all of 2018 and will have another opportunity at the TLC pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka will compete in a triple threat TLC match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Following Becky Lynch's return to the show, SmackDown's General Manager, Paige announced a TLC match for the championship.

The other members of SmackDown Women's Division made their way to the ring and pleaded their case for an opportunity at the title, which lead to Paige announcing a battle royal with the winner being added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

The heart of the matter

The women's battle royal was the main event for this week's episode of SmackDown and lasted about 10 minutes with a predictable, but essential ending.

Carmella was the first woman to make her way down to the ring, but Asuka received the biggest reaction of all the battle royal participants.

Zelina Vega was the first woman eliminated from the match after Lana pulled her off the apron, but Vega would immediately retaliate by attacking the Ravashing Russian.

Coming back from commercial, Lana would be eliminated by the IIconics before Asuka attacked the Australian Duo.

Asuka threw both women over the top rope and eliminated them with a running hip attack before eliminating Carmella moments later.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville attacked Asuka, but were interrupted by Naomi who eliminated Rose just before Deville eliminated her.

With Deville and Asuka the only women left in the ring, the crowd support quickly shifted to Asuka and the fight eventually spilled to the outside apron.

Deville hit a few strikes and tried to charge at Asuka, but was caught by a knee and eliminated.

What's next?

The SmackDown Women's Match at TLC will mark the first Women's TLC match in WWE history and will be one of the most highly-anticipated matches on the show.

With the match set for the final pay-per-view of 2018, the SmackDown Women's Division takes center stage.