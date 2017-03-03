WWE News: Asuka's undefeated streak reaches 150

The NXT Women's Champion has Goldberg's undefeated streak in her sights.

by Harald Math News 03 Mar 2017, 01:33 IST

Is Asuka about to break Goldberg’s record?

What’s the story?

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is still yet to taste defeat in WWE. Her streak reached an important milestone last night when the Empress of Tomorrow defeated Peyton Royce at an NXT live event.

By making The Venus Fly Trap tap out to the Asuka Lock, the Japanese star made it 150 wins in WWE without being beaten, and with NXT currently on the road in Florida this weekend, it is likely that Asuka will be adding more wins to her list in the very near future.

In case you didn’t know

Asuka has been utterly dominant since arriving in NXT in September 2015, smashing through everyone on her way to becoming the longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in history. Asuka’s dominance prevails to this day, and her undefeated streak has been acknowledged by WWE and the owner of the most famous long-term undefeated streak in wrestling history, Goldberg.

The heart of the matter

As with most things in professional wrestling, it was widely believed that Asuka’s numbers may well be inflated, but Cain A. Knight of Cagesideseats.com has researched the subject and found out that Asuka is indeed at 150 matches undefeated.

Asuka has also been involved in five multi-woman matches in which she didn’t take the fall and has taken part in a battle royal. She is yet to be pinned, submitted, counted-out or disqualified, and Goldberg’s record of 173 and 0 is now on the horizon.

Goldberg himself tweeted a message of congratulations to Asuka when her streak reached 149 and WWE themselves have begun acknowledging it using the words ‘undefeated’ and ‘streak’, a change that hints at the streak becoming a part of storylines on NXT in the run-up to TakeOver: Orlando and post-WrestleMania season.

Asuka is also soon to make her Madison Square Garden debut in an eight-woman tag match at a SmackDown Live event, another hint that she may soon be taking her undefeated streak to the main roster.

What’s next?

NXT’s roadshow continues with three shows in Florida over the next three days, and whilst the cards for those show haven’t been announced, there is every chance that Asuka will compete in singles competition at one or more of them.

Could her undefeated streak come to an end at an NXT live event? While it isn’t entirely impossible, it would be absolutely shocking if that were to happen.

By the time NXT TakeOver: Orlando comes around, Asuka may well be on the cusp of breaking Goldberg’s record of 173 consecutive singles win.

Sportskeeda’s take

WWE is playing a tense game with Asuka. Keeping the champion dominant has undoubtedly been the right move, now that WWE has acknowledged it, the pressure has begun to build on whoever is chosen to break the streak.

The fact that the numbers are legitimate is heartening, however, as WWE’s tendency to over-inflate such things has often drawn exasperated groans from sections of the audience.

We expect Asuka to break Goldberg’s record and then put an opponent over on her way out of NXT, but time will tell what WWE have in mind for the Empress of Tomorrow.