WWE News: Attendance Confirmed for Money in the Bank

How many fans were in attendance for WWE Money in the Bank?

How many fans were in attendance for last night's Money in the Bank event?

WWE has confirmed the attendance for last night's Money in the Bank event, which was broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Money in the Bank is one of the most popular WWE events of the year, and the company presented a stacked card for this year's event. Alongside the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one of the key attractions at the event was the singles in-ring debut of former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey.

Rousey made her singles debut in a match against Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship. Rousey was unsuccessful in her attempt at winning the gold, winning the match by DQ after Alexa Bliss intervened and cashed in her newly won Money in the Bank briefcase, defeating Jax and regaining the belt she lost at WrestleMania 34.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles retained his WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a last man standing, and Braun Strowman beat seven other men to become Mr Money in the Bank 2018.

During last night's broadcast, the WWE announced that the attendance of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view was 13,214.

WWE live audiences have been struggling for some time now, and according to the Allstate Arena's website, the official capacity for the arena is 18,500, though it is unclear how many seats the WWE would have had to sell when you consider room for the staging.

Chicago crowds are renowned for being passionate, and last night's crowd were no different, with the fans in attendance producing an excellent atmosphere throughout the event.

The WWE also confirmed that NXT Takeover: Chicago, which took place in the same arena the night before, had an attendance of just under 11,000, though they did not announce the exact amount.

The WWE's next big event is Extreme Rules, which will take place on July 15th and will be broadcast live from the PPG Paints arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There are no confirmed matches for the card yet.

