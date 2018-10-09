×
WWE News: Attitude Era star released from prison

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
465   //    09 Oct 2018, 21:01 IST

Tammy Sytch was aligned with the Road Warriors
What's the story?

Attitude Era star Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch has been released from prison, after spending over six months at a correctional facility. The WWE Hall of Famer was today granted release with the condition of parole.

In case you didn't know

Sytch joined WWE, then known as WWF, back in 1995, managing the team of Chris 'Skip' Candido and Tom 'Zip' Prichard, the Bodydonnas. Sytch would even lead the team to Tag Team Gold at WrestleMania 12 and bag Professional Wrestling Illustrated's Manager of the Year award in 1996.

Faarooq would also benefit from Sunny's managerial skills as she accompanied him for his Intercontinental Title win over Marc Mero - who has sable by his side. Sunny, a friend of Bret Hart, would leave the company in late 1997 after the notorious Montreal Screwjob, but returned the following year to manage Legion of Doom 2000 - Road Warriors Hawk and Animal - leading them to the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XIV...

Former ECW and WCW star Sunny returned at the 15th anniversary of RAW and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 - but has since been arrested several times, notably on charges of burglary, disorderly conduct and violating protective orders.

Sunny with The Bodydonnas
The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, AKA Sunny, was released on parole today from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania. Sytch had been situated in the facility since late March.

Sytch had previously been held in New Jersey's Monmouth County Correctional Facility, and was transferred to Pennsylvania seven months later. The former WWE star was arrested after failing to appear in court for two DUI arrests in New Jersey earlier in the year - having been charged with a DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident later by New Jersey Police.

PWInsider goes on to state that while Sytch was being processed, authorities learned that she was technically a fugitive from justice due to a motion filed in August 2017 requesting a previous parole be revoked. A bench warrant for Sytch's arrest was unsuccessful in returning her to jail, though, as she no longer lived in Pennsylvania.

Sytch, though, had been making independent bookings and signing appearances across United States prior to her New Jersey incarceration - including a signing in Philadelphia.


What's next?

Well, we can only hope this is the last such story involving Tammy Sytch and that the WWE Hall of Famer can begin a new chapter of her life.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

