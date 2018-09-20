Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Attitude Era star to be released from prison

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
1.19K   //    20 Sep 2018, 12:38 IST

S
Sytch with the Road Warriors Hawk and Animal as LOD 2000.

What's the story?

Attitude Era star Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch is scheduled to be released from prison, after spending over six months at a correctional facility.

In case you didn't know

Joining the WWF in 1995, Sytch managed the Bodydonnas (Chris 'Skip' Candido and Tom 'Zip' Prichard), to Tag Team Gold, as the pair defeated the Godwinns at WrestleMania 12.

She briefly left the company in late 1997 after the Montreal Screwjob affected real-life close friend Bret 'Hitman' Hart, but returned the following year to manager Road Warriors Hawk and Animal as Legion of Doom 2000.

Regarded as the first Diva of the WWE, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, by the WWE Divas of the time.

In 2012, Sytch was arrested five times over a four-week span, for crimes including burglary, disorderly conduct and three counts of violating a protective order.

Following this, and an interview by Sytch where she blamed WWE for an unhelpful company-sponsored rehabilitation program, the company released a statement saying they would no longer be covering Sytch's costs under their 'Former Talent Rehabilitation Program'.

The heart of the matter

According to the PW Insider, Sytch will be released in the first week of October, after being extradited from the Monmouth County Correctional Facility in New Jersey to Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

She was originally arrested in New Jersey for failing to appear to a court date, as well as two counts of driving whilst under the influence which occurred earlier this year.

What's next?

Hopefully, this will be the final time Sytch will be in prison, and she will use her new found freedom as a starting point to getting her life back on the right track.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
