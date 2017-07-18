WWE News: Austin Aries unveils new look

Is Austin Aries rocking the Pitbull look?

18 Jul 2017

New look of Aries

What’s the story?

Former WWE wrestler Austin Aries took to Twitter to promote his new book, “Food Fight,” and World Emoji Day. He also revealed the new look he has adopted for the post-WWE phase of his career.

My new book #FoodFight has its own store! https://t.co/3SU4BD6OWr - complete with a brand new shirt in honor of #WorldEmojiiDay! pic.twitter.com/CsPNp1dT2A — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Aries was released from WWE on July 07, 2017, and it was an announcement that certainly came out of the blue. There have since been conflicting reports about the reason why the “ Greatest Man That Ever Lived” parted ways with the world’s largest wrestling promotion.

The heart of the matter

Aries posted another picture of himself to promote some of his new merchandise. A Double also acknowledged the comparisons that were drawn between him and musician Pitbull.

What’s next?

There has been no word about what the former ROH World Champion will do next. He has kept himself occupied with the promotion of his new book, but it is only a matter of time before he returns to wrestling.

Author’s take

Now that he is a free bird, Aries has transformed his looks by shaving his head and trademark beard. The 39-year-old is also a talented and popular professional wrestler, so he’ll wind up on the independent circuit sooner rather than later.

