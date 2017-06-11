WWE News: Austin Aries comments about 205 Live's reception

Austin Aries opens up about the negative fan reaction garnered thus far by 205 Live.

Austin Aries asks fans to be patient with the 205 Live brand

What’s the story?

Austin Aries opened up about the fan reception to WWE’s 205 Live brand. In a recent interview with USA Today’s ‘For The Win’ section, Aries addressed the negative fan reactions to the 205 Live brand and the WWE Cruiserweight matchups, besides heaping loads of praise on his fellow Cruiserweights, Neville in particular.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE’s new show 205 Live premiered in November of last year, and is based around the promotion’s Cruiserweight performers i.e., the Superstars who are billed as weighing 205 pounds or lesser.

Austin Aries is a veteran of several notable professional wrestling promotions such as Impact Wrestling and ROH (Ring Of Honor) and made his WWE debut last year.

The heart of the matter

Aries now competes in the WWE Cruiserweight division and frequently appears on Monday Night RAW as well as 205 Live.

The 39-year-old spoke about the negative reception garnered thus far by 205 Live.

“I preach to everybody, whatever their opinion is, that patience is the key. I know that’s now how people nowadays digest entertainment. When you’re trying to build a new brand and introduce new characters and help them find themselves and connect with the audience, it takes time,” said Aries.

“I feel like if people don’t place their own expectations on what they think it should be and enjoy it for what it is and watch it as it evolves and what it will become, the process would be more enjoyable for everybody.”

Furthermore, Aries went on to praise his on-screen rival Neville, whilst pointing out his own accomplishments in the sport, as well. Double-A added that WWE ought to stabilise the 205 Live brand by bringing in veterans like Brian Kendrick and Tajiri, whilst simultaneously giving the younger talent a chance to make their names in the next 10 years.

Aries believes the aforementioned tactic would turn out to be a winning formula for 205 Live.

What’s next?

Austin Aries is presently signed to WWE’s RAW brand and routinely competes on RAW and 205 Live in the Cruiserweight division.

The former Impact Wrestling stalwart is also busy doing the media rounds in order to promote his new book.

Author’s take

I concur with Austin Aries’ take on 205 Live needing time to develop.

Regardless of the business, regardless of the brand, anything and everything needs time to grow and find its rhythm – 205 Live is no different. Let’s give the lighter Superstars a chance to flourish.