WWE News: Austin Aries' first comments on WWE Release

What did the former WWE Superstar have to say?

The former ROH Champion had nothing but good things to say

What’s the Story?

News broke last week regarding the release of former WWE superstar Austin Aries and many fans were wondering how Aries was feeling about the issue. Aries took to twitter and rather than discussing frustrations with the company, he thanked everyone for the opportunity he was given.

My official statement on my @WWE departure. Thank you to my supporters and detractors. Exciting announcements soon. pic.twitter.com/7Y4NkUMFVz — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 14, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Aries signed with NXT in 2016 and spent the better part of the year with the promotion until he was injured during a match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

While recovering, Aries would work as a commentator for 205 Live and Cruiserweight matches. He would eventually leave the commentary booth to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship in a series of matches

The heart of the matter

Aries tweeted his official statement regarding his departure from the WWE and thanked his detractors and supporters. The statement saw Aries thank the WWE for the opportunity he had both in NXT, Raw, and 205 Live. He thanked the wrestlers, the people behind the scenes, and the fans and wished them the best as he moves on to the next phase of his career.

This statement from Aries neither adds nor detracts from the frustrations he was rumoured to have regarding his position in the company or 205 Live.

What’s next?

At the end of his message, Aries said that there were more exciting announcements to come which could regard his future bookings. Aries could easily return to Ring of Honor, but many wrestling fans have him pegged to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling or some of the other popular non-WWE promotions.

Author’s take

While it was sad to hear that Aris had left the WWE, he seems happy with his decision and that’s all fans can really want. Aries managed to make an impact and have some memorable matches with Neville, so at the very least he has that to cherish.