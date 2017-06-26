WWE News: Austin Aries enjoyed doing commentary and wants to continue calling matches after retirement

Austin Aries talks about going back to the commentary table after his wrestling career is done.

Austin Aries is one of the biggest Cruiserweight talents in WWE at the moment

What's the story?

In an interview with Ring Rust Radio this month, Austin Aries spoke about WWE's signing process, being at the commentary table when he was injured and about how he made a name for himself before joining WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Austin Aries debuted in WWE's developmental NXT on January 22nd, 2016, after a series of successful runs in ROH and TNA, among other promotions. Aries was extremely well received by the fans on his debut and hasn't looked back since. Unfortunately, on October 27th of last year, Aries suffered a very serious injury at an NXT live event which meant that he would be out of action for a while after the incident. AA made his commentary debut on December 18th of the same year during Roadblock: End of the Line with Michael Cole and Corey Graves as his co-commentators.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the WWE signing process that he had to go through, Austin mentioned that its a bit of a drawn out process from the initial interviews to background checks and lots of paperwork since WWE is such a big business entity. He added that in the end that it is well worth it as WWE is the pinnacle of success for any Pro-Wrestler in the world.

On being asked about his popularity prior to joining the WWE, AA stated that he has been fortunate to have been able to perform at numerous promotions at many different parts of the world. He mentioned that “at the end of the day, this (WWE) is the top of the iceberg”. He added that he is very excited now that he has reached his goal of being in the WWE and the large fan base that follows with it; he loves the fact that he can convert a much bigger audience and teach them what Austin Aries is all about.

He spoke about his commentary run saying:

“I had a lot of fun doing that and it was a new opportunity for me. I learned a lot and I got to work with some cool people that I would never have had the chance to work with as an in-ring competitor. A lot of respect for what those guys do. There’s a lot going on that people don’t know about in those headsets while those guys are trying to manage while they are also trying to narrate a story.”



He also added that he loved being at the commentary table and when the time is right, he would like to pursue it full time if he is given the opportunity.

What's next?

Austin Aries' career is far from over and considering that this is his second year in WWE, he has already amassed a huge fan following to give it all up now and start calling matches. So we can rest assured that AA isn't going anywhere anytime soon, barring unforeseen events, of course.

Author's take

I’m sure Austin Aries has a very long and successful career ahead of him in the WWE and it will be a long time before he finds a seat at the commentary table full-time.