WWE News: Austin Aries opens up about taking a break from WWE

'Double-A' Austin Aries talks about his intentions of stepping away from the ring in order to rehabilitate a few nagging injuries.

Austin Aries plans to take a break to deal with a few injuries.

What’s the story?

Austin Aries opened up about taking a break from the WWE, as he intends to rehabilitate a few injuries he’s been dealing with for quite some time now.

Aries was recently on Busted Open Radio where he explained the difficulties every WWE Superstar goes through owing to their hectic schedule, besides revealing his intentions of taking his time to figure out what’s next for his career.

In case you didn’t know...

Austin Aries, whose real name is Daniel Healy Solwold Jr., is perhaps best known for his time in Impact Wrestling where he held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and X-Division Championship among several other accolades.

The 39-year-old made his WWE debut in NXT last year and presently performs in the WWE Cruiserweight division.

The heart of the matter

Austin Aries’ WWE run has been riddled with injury issues, not only his current nagging ones but also a serious eye injury that he suffered last year owing to a botched kick by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Aries opened up on his intentions of taking a break from the WWE, stating:

“I’ve got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room. It’s kind of part of what we do, I don’t think anyone is ever 100%.”

“So I got a couple things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what’s gonna be next and what the direction’s gonna be.”

Austin Aries is presently promoting his first book that will reportedly chronicle his journey as a vegan professional wrestler.

What’s next?

Double-A is currently busy promoting his book and is still contracted to WWE’s RAW brand.

As we had previously reported, his fiancée Thea Trinidad (former Impact Wrestling star Rosita), has also signed with the WWE. Meanwhile, Aries continues to perform in the WWE Cruiserweight division on RAW and 205 Live.

Author’s take

Austin Aries has been in the business for many years, and it isn’t particularly surprising that he’d have a few injuries to deal with. As a huge fan of Aries, and someone who has been following his work since his run in TNA, I wish the WWE Cruiserweight the best on his path to recovery.