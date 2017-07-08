WWE News: Austin Aries released from the WWE, Aries posts epic reaction

An anticlimactic end to an uneventful run!

Back to Impact?

WWE took to their Twitter handle to announce the release of Austin Aries. The WWE departure of the former Cruiserweight title contender has shocked many fans, who were expecting to see A Double win the Cruiserweight title sometime in the near future.

Aries himself took to his Twitter handle to react to the news, and we must say, he seems to be a very happy man indeed.

— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017

It's a beautiful day. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017

The Former TNA World Champion’s WWE run has been pale in comparison to his other TNA peers Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Eric Young – all of whom have made waves ever since coming to the WWE. While WWE’s booking team is partly to be blamed for not using him to his full potential, an untimely injury and the failure of 205 Live have played a big part too.

Despite being in the Cruiserweight title picture for quite some time, he failed to dethrone Neville on three separate occasions and recently announced he would be taking some time off to deal with nagging injuries. He will also be remembered for his time in the commentary booth when he recuperated from an eye injury.

At 39 years old with a wealth of experience under his belt, Aries is a legend in Indy circles and we’re sure he won’t find it tough finding a new home. A return to a new and improved Impact Wrestling or even Ring Of Honor seem like viable options.

We wish A Double the very best in his future endeavours, irrespective of where he ends up goi