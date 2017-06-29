WWE News: Austin Aries reveals how it felt to be in the opening match of Wrestlemania 33

'The Greatest Man to have Ever Lived' also spoke about the mysterious banana in his pocket.

by Prityush Haldar News 29 Jun 2017, 12:40 IST

Aries made his Wrestlemania debut against Neville earlier this year

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Austin Aries appeared for an exclusive interview with The Sporting News to promote his new book Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey From The Bingo Halls To The Big Time.

Aries spoke on a variety of topics including his diet change, being the first Superstar to walk down the Wrestlemania ramp this year and the banana in his coat pocket.

My book may just change your life...or it may not. But you won't know until you read it! Preorder HERE: https://t.co/auG0LioOQx #FOODFIGHT pic.twitter.com/QXoELGTmxt — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) May 30, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Austin Aries just recently culminated a feud with the WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. Aries opened WrestleMania 33 during the kickoff show when he and Neville put on a spectacle for the Cruiserweight Championship. The match lasted for a good 15 minutes and set the tone for the rest of the evening.

The heart of the matter

Aries stated that being the first Superstar to walk out to the ring in front of a charged crowd in Orlando this year was a special moment for him. He mentioned that he had a couple of bananas to keep his potassium and energy levels at the peak.

Aries also shed light on the mysterious banana in his coat pocket when he is not wrestling. He said that he was trying to promote some healthy eating habits. He pointed out that the New Day were pushing out cereals to allure the kids but he was being a good role model by promoting a good diet.

“You got The New Day and they're pushing sugary cereal on the kids and I'm trying to tell the kids to have a banana and be a good role modelI'm just trying to spread some manners and spread some healthy eating. There's nothing wrong with that. I know in today's society that probably makes you a bad guy but whatever.”

What’s next?

Austin Aries announced on 205 Live a couple of weeks ago that he was dealing with some injuries and it would be a while since he returned. Aries did, however, tease a small partnership with the Gentleman Jack Gallagher in a backstage segment on 205 Live, where the two men decided on a “loose accord” to watch each other’s backs.

It remains to be seen how this friendship pans out in future.

Author's take

Working their first ever Wrestlemania is a dream for almost every Superstar that steps into the ring. Aries not only got the opportunity to live that dream but also carried the torch for the entire evening.

A testament to his grit and determination is the fact that he has eliminated meat and dairy products from his diet for almost 17 years now, and is still going strong.

