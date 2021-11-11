"I was a little surprised" - Former WWE Star comments on being let go despite being liked by Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Austin Aries recently went into detail about WWE letting him go and explained that his release came as a surprise. Aries further stated that Vince McMahon was "high" on him. However, the ex-WWE star wasn't aware of any backstage heat that he had.

Austin Aries wrestled for WWE from 2016 to 2017. Towards the end of his run, he was in a heated rivalry with Neville over the cruiserweight championship and was an integral part of 205 Live. The two even shared the ring at WrestleMania 33 and appeared on multiple WWE pay-per-views. Aries was released shortly after his match against Neville at Extreme Rules 2017.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, here's what Aries had to say regarding his release:

"I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of felt the shift. I know Vince was really high on me. He was the one who put me on WrestleMania after hearing me on commentary but then these things can be fickle. They can sour on you as fast as they like you and you kind of feel the wind shift. There could be a number of factors that played into it. I don't know if there was one. They didn't give me any reason. If I had any heat backstage it wasn't anything I was aware of."

You can check out the full interview in the video above, where Aries discusses his current relationship with WWE, his take on recent releases, working with PAC, and much more.

Austin Aries addresses reports about him being tough to work with backstage at WWE

Austin Aries further talked about certain reports which stated that WWE writers found him hard to work with. Aries addressed this by saying he understands why he could have been a bother for them, as he provided a lot of input and requested tweaks and changes to his character.

However, writers would then be forced to go through the long task of getting that change approved. Aries also mentioned that being lower on the pecking order made writers prioritize him less.

What do you make of Austin Aries' run in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

