WWE News: Austin Aries vs. Neville confirmed for WrestleMania

What happened on this week's episode of 205 Live?

Will The Greatest Man That Ever Lived steal the show with The Man that Gravity Forgot?

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of 205 Live, Austin Aries defeated Akira Tozawa, The Brian Kendrick, TJ Perkins, and Tony Nese in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match. This makes Aries the #1 Contender for Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship and confirms that the two men will compete in a singles match for the Cruiserweight Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

This episode of 205 Live began with Neville addressing the Cruiserweight division and his potential WrestleMania opponent to kick off the show.

The first match of the show featured Mustafa Ali defeating Drew Gulak.

The second match was a tag team match between Rich Swann and Jack Gallaher against the team of Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari. Daivari and Dar eventually won the match.

Before Aries was a competitor on 205 Live, he was a commentator on the Cruiserweight’s show and the division’s matches on Monday Night Raw. Last week on Raw, Aries interviewed Neville after a match and the crowd began chanting for Aries after Neville declared no Cruiserweight was on his level.

After Neville disparaged him, Aries attacked the current Champion and set their feud in motion.

The heart of the matter

Many fans speculated that the Cruiserweights would be used to fill the void of the Intercontinental Championship ladder match since Dean Ambrose is likely to defend the title in a singles match against Baron Corbin.

Many fans also wondered what WrestleMania match would be the best match on the show and many of them feel this match is a definite contender.

What’s next?

This feud hasn’t had much time to develop, but it has still been one of the more enjoyable points of both Monday Night Raw and 205 Live.

There are only two weeks left for the WWE to build this up, but the Cruiserweights have the advantage of having two shows to build up their feuds as opposed to one like Monday Night Raw or SmackDown. Since Aries is the official #1 contender, expect to see some interesting exchanges between The King of the Cruiserweights and the Greatest Man That Ever Lived.

Author’s take

The official announcement of the match confirms one more potential show-stealer for WrestleMania 33. Many fans are unhappy with the big headlining matches like Roman Reigns fighting The Undertaker and AJ Styles fighting Shane McMahon, so matches like this and the United States Championship match between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens will help satisfy the fans needs.

All the WWE needs to do is keep this match off the preshow and give it enough time to make this one of the best matches since the Cruiserweight Classic.

