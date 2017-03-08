WWE News: Austin Aries wins debut match on 205 Live

What’s the story?

Former 205 Live commentator Austin Aries made his in-ring debut on 205 Live and defeated Tony Nese in tonight’s main event.

Aries issued an open challenge to the 205 Live roster following a segment with Cruiserweight Champion Neville and the challenge was answered by The Premier Athlete in the main event of 205 Live.

In case you didn’t know...

After Aries cut his promo issuing a challenge to the rest of the roster, the first match on this episode of 205 Live was a tag team match where Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher defeated Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. This was followed up by Dar taking a gift from a crew member and presenting it to his on-screen girlfriend Alicia Fox.

The next match was advertised as The Brian Kendrick facing off against Akira Tozawa, but Kendrick would reveal that Tozawa would actually be facing a local athlete named Brian Kendrick; whom Tozawa promptly defeated.

The final match on tonight’s episode featured Aries taking on Nese and defeating him with a Rolling Elbow to claim his first victory in the Cruiserweight Division.

205 Live is certainly heating up.

The Heart of the matter

This was Aries’ first match since his orbital socket injury against NXT Superstar for Shinsuke Nakamura and Aries appeared to not miss a beat. If this is a sample of what The Greatest Man Who Ever Lived has in store for the King of Cruiserweights, then this could be a show-stealing match for WrestleMania.

What’s next?

While this match is yet to be announced, this seems to be the direction that the WWE is heading in for the Cruiserweight Championship.

There is still a chance that the WWE could book a Cruiserweight Championship ladder match to fill a potential void that could be left if Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose faces Baron Corbin in a singles match, but there’s no need for a ladder match when the WWE can book a great match on a card that many fans are disappointed with.

Sportskeeda’s take:

This could be one of the best matches on the card if they are given enough time to showcase their abilities. Assuming this will be a singles match between Neville and Aries, this match could definitely help send fans home satisfied for WrestleMania 33 and that should be the WWE’s current goal.

