WWE News: Authors of Pain's Rezar gets neck tattoo [PHOTO]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 989 // 06 Jul 2019, 02:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rezar has changed up his look

What's the story?

Authors of Pain star Rezar has had a couple of tattoos done while hanging out with Aleister Black in the Netherlands, the most notable one on his neck.

Despite being billed from Albania, Rezar, like Black, was born in the Netherlands and enjoyed a trip home by being tattooed in the city of his birth - Amsterdam.

In case you didn't know...

After dominating NXT, AOP debuted on RAW back in April 2018 but ditched manager Paul Ellering on the very same night. Seven months later, under the guidance of Drake Maverick, the Authors Of Pain were crowned the RAW Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, though, their momentum ground to a halt when Akam was injured.

The pair returned to action at WWE Super Show-Down in the 51-man Battle Royal, though, and have since appeared on SmackDown, although they haven't yet competed in tag team action since Akam's return.

The heart of the matter

While hanging out with Aleister Black in the Netherlands, mixed martial artist Rezar got tattooed by Amsterdam-based tattoo artist Daniel Selleck.

Selleck shared one of the pieces on his Instagram feed - a large piece on the AOP man's neck.

Rezar shared another new piece he got, too, by Selleck, of a skull wearing a crown, on his own Instagram feed, giving the artist a glowing recommendation

The heavily tattooed Aleister Black also got another piece started by Selleck - a Japanese-style demon on his thigh, which he shared on his Instagram story.

Black got a new piece, too

What's next?

Well, who knows when we'll see AOP back in action, and if they'll pick up from where they left off.

Do you like the look of Rezar's new tattoos? Do you miss the Authors of Pain in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.