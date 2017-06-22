WWE News: Awesome Kong on what Triple H told her the day she left WWE

Awesome Kong wrestled in the WWE between 2010 and 2012.

Awesome Kong presently performs on the indie circuit

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Ring Rust Radio, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Awesome Kong revealed that she and Triple H spoke about a potential title run for her in WWE.

Additionally, she stated that the plans she had discussed with Triple H, prior to her abrupt departure from WWE, included possibly bringing in a new girl as a ‘Super Face’ in order to dethrone Kharma – her ring name in WWE – as champion.

In case you didn’t know...

Awesome Kong, whose real name is Kia Michelle Stevens, is best known for her performances in Impact Wrestling as well as on the indie circuit.

Besides, the 39-year-old has also performed for WWE in the past under the ring name Kharma.

The heart of the matter

Awesome Kong elucidated on her discussions with Triple H, prior to her departure from WWE, stating, "I can only speculate, but I would think Kharma had a 99.9 percent chance of a title run and then my hope was to bring in a new girl and make a super face who is going to topple Kharma. That was my goal and that was something Triple H and I talked about bringing in a girl for a program and making her a super face and us all making money.”

“We never talked about who that would've been, we didn't get that far. I left during my honeymoon with the company.”

Furthermore, Kong asserted that she would love to face Beth Phoenix in the ring, as that’s a dream feud that never really came to fruition over the course of their respective careers. She also stated that she would like to face career-long rival Gail Kim again in order to bookend their storied rivalry.

Besides, Kong also revealed her excitement about GLOW – the upcoming comedy-drama TV series that is based around Women’s professional wrestling, adding that she would love to pursue a career in acting.

What’s next?

Awesome Kong will appear on the Netflix series GLOW that features a fictional account of characters in the 1980s Women’s professional wrestling scene.

The series will air on Netflix from June 23rd and will span 10 episodes.

Author’s take

Awesome Kong has had more than her fair share of ups and downs in her pro-wrestling career.

It’s good to see her finally moving on from her issues with WWE and Impact Wrestling. Here’s hoping we get to see Kong and Gail Kim end their in-ring rivalry before they’re done with their respective careers.