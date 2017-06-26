WWE News: Awesome Kong reveals some plans she discussed with Triple H regarding her character

Queen Kong reveals interesting details about the future of Kharma!

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 26 Jun 2017, 11:59 IST

Kong wrestled under the moniker of “Kharma” in the WWE.

What’s the story?

Awesome Kong a.k.a Kharma recently sat down for an interview with Ring Rust Radio. She spoke about her career in detail and also revealed plans for her character in the WWE that never materialise.

In case you didn’t know...

Awesome Kong has been a widely influential women's wrestler throughout the globe. She wrecked havoc and achieved success in Japan early on in her career before dominating the American wrestling scene.

Kong wrestled in TNA from 2007-2010 where she became the Women’s Knockout Champion as well as Knockout Tag Team Champion. She had some classic match in the promotion against Gail Kim and many others.

She then made her way to the WWE where she debuted under the ring name of Kharma. She wrestled for the company and became a popular Superstar there before she had to quit because of her pregnancy.

After a brief stint in the independent circuit, Kong made her return to TNA/Impact Wrestling where she wrestled for a year before being released because of a controversial fight with fellow star, Reby Sky/Hardy.

The heart of the matter

Kong appeared on Ring Rust Radio and revealed some plans she had discussed with Triple H regarding her character, Kharma. She said that she was “99.9%” sure that she would be given a successful title reign.

She said she wished to have had a dominant run as a champion before they brought in a “new girl” who would topple Kharma and end up ending her reign as champion. She said that she spoke with Triple H about it and this angle had the potential to bring in a lot of money for everyone.

"I can only speculate, but I would think Kharma had a 99.9 percent chance of a title run and then my hope was to bring in a new girl and make a super face who is going to topple Kharma," Kong recalled. "That was my goal and that was something Triple H and I talked about bringing in a girl for a program and making her a super face and us all making money. We never talked about who that would've been, we didn't get that far. I left during my honeymoon with the company." (Quotes courtesy: WrestlingInc)

She also said that she would have loved to “dance” in the ring with Beth Phoenix and claimed that fans would have loved it. She said that fans were cheated out of that feud and she would have enjoyed doing it for them and herself.

What’s next?

Kong was also asked by the host of Ring Rust Radio if she had been contacted by the WWE for a special appearance in the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament. To this Kong said that she didn’t know of any such offers.

Author’s take

Kong’s decorated career speaks for itself and as a fan, I would have loved to see her have at least one run as a champion in the WWE. However, with Superstars like Nia Jax and Tamina in the company right now, I would love to see Kharma make a return and feud with any of those two and possibly have one run with either the SmackDown or Raw Women’s Championship.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com