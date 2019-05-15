WWE News: Backstage details on the "genius" behind the Firefly Funhouse promos finally revealed

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 11.14K // 15 May 2019, 02:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

While RAW and Smackdown continue to be inconsistent, the one thing that has caught fan's attention worldwide is Bray Wyatt's new character and the Firefly Funhouse vignettes that have been airing for the past couple of weeks.

The vignettes have a stark distinction from the rest of the show and it can be easily made out that the same team that works on the regular show are not the ones behind Wyatt's wacky new promos.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt, a former WWE Champion, could never truly reach his potential in his previous run, and recently returned to WWE a few weeks back via vignettes. These vignettes have shown a completely different side of The Eater of Worlds-- an even darker side.

Wyatt has introduced us to the firefly funhouse with his supporting cast of puppets, which look like they are straight out of a horror movie.

This week on RAW, Wyatt ditched the happy go lucky yet dysfunctional character he usually potrays and introduced us to a much much grittier version of himself as part of his "dark secret"

The heart of the matter

A close friend of three current WWE writers was part of the Wade Keller’s Pro Wrestling Post-Show and revealed who was behind the new character for Bray Wyatt:

The Firefly Fun House stuff is all Bray Wyatt’s idea. Bray is described is an “absolute genius” and he helps other wrestlers with their promos. “He’s one of the best guys in the locker room.”

(H/T Credit: Wrestlingnews.co)

Advertisement

Bray Wyatt is truly a genius for being able to completely revamp his character and finally give the WWE Universe something to look forward to each week.

What's next?

While the vignettes are intriguing and innovative, it remains to be seen what Wyatt will do once he starts appearing in person on RAW or SmackDown.

Also Read: Vince McMahon open to selling WWE?