WWE News - Backstage details on Triple H's 25th anniversary SmackDown celebration

Triple H revealed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast that he originally thought his 25th anniversary celebration was a joke.

The April 24 episode of SmackDown is being built around the 14-time World Champion, who made his WWE debut on April 25, 1995 against Sonny Rogers at a Superstars of Wrestling taping.

He told Graves that he was preparing to film NXT shows at the Performance Center recently when he received a phone call from a SmackDown writer about the special episode.

“One of the writers from SmackDown calls me up and he goes, ‘Hey, so, Sunday, are you going to be able to make it to the show for your twenty-fifth anniversary show?’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ He was like, ‘The twenty-fifth anniversary show, we’re doing this big show for you.’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not. You’re kidding me, right?’”

Triple H told the writer that he would be busy shooting NXT all day – those tapings were later cancelled – so they would have to go ahead and plan the show without him.

The NXT founder added that he thought his colleagues were joking around by revolving the upcoming SmackDown episode around him, and he did not believe it was actually happening until he saw an advert on television.

Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration

WWE has not yet revealed details on who will appear on this week’s special episode of SmackDown, but Triple H hinted later in the interview that we could see some surprises.

He said a few people have mistakenly started to tell him things about the show before stopping mid-sentence, so he thinks something is being planned that he does not know about.