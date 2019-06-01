WWE News: Backstage footage of Triple H after injury revealed, doctor comments

Triple H is not only one of the most beloved personalities in professional wrestling, but also one of the toughest

What's the story?

The WWE has put forth a couple of video promos ahead of the special Road To WrestleMania 35 presentation featuring Triple H aka the WWE's Executive Vice-President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque.

While the complete presentation is set to be released after NXT TakeOver XXV transpires this weekend; the promo videos have set the professional wrestling community abuzz, with regard to the toughness and dedication of Triple H despite dealing with a dangerous injury.

In case you didn't know...

D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels & Triple H) faced The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker & Kane) at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November of last year.

While DX ended up winning the matchup, Triple H suffered a pectoral injury during the grueling showdown between the two legendary teams.

"The King of Kings" reportedly tore his right pectoral muscle, however, in spite of having to deal with the pain of the aforesaid injury; Triple H managed to complete the match.

The heart of the matter

In the pair of new video promos that WWE has now released -- promoting Triple H's Road To WrestleMania 35 presentation -- the medical experts in the video can be seen operating on Triple H.

Additionally, a doctor noted that Triple H suffered a hematoma (a type of blood clot) in his chest, owing to the injury to his right pectoral muscle.

Furthermore, it was also explained that Triple H has a high threshold of pain, and it was likely his elite athleticism which helped him work through the terrible injury and complete the matchup.

Moreover, the second video promo, shows Triple H and other members of DX planning out their segment for their WWE Hall of Fame induction -- something that eventually took place over WrestleMania 35 weekend this year...Fans can check out both videos below --

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Triple H is likely to continue working in an executive role and as an on-screen authority figure in the days to come.

